DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Hate crimes have been on the rise nationally, and Ohio has seen an uptick in anti-Semitism over the last few years.

Anti-Semitic incidents have increased by 36 percent nationwide since last year, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Ohio is not one of highest incident reported states, but a recent neo-Nazi presence in the state’s capital is a cause for concern. The alt-right group marched outside a youth center in downtown Columbus to protest a charity drag brunch last Saturday.

Support and advocacy groups say these acts impact everyone.

“When one community is threatened, we’re all threatened,” Cathy Gardner, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton, said. “One of the programs that we’ve been working on is something called the Upstander Project. An upstander is the alternative to being a bystander. Don’t be a bystander. Stand up against hate of all kinds.”

The Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton continues to spread awareness and resources to help lower the number of hate crimes, and similar initiatives have been successful. Florida has been in the national spotlight in recent months after a sheriff cracked down on white supremacist activity in his area.

As for Ohio, Attorney General Dave Yost had a simple message for how the state will deal with hate.

“Violence, whether it’s out of greed or hate or politics, is off limits, ” Yost said. “People are going to be prosecuted for these things. That’s the message. We’re not going to tolerate violence in Ohio.”

Social media can also be a place where hateful ideology thrives. The Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton encourages those who come across online hate to report it.