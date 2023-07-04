DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Sheetz is celebrating Independence Day with a “Declaration” of a deal on gas.

Running throughout the day Tuesday while supplies last, Sheetz is reducing the price of gasoline to $1.77 and 6 tenths a gallon — a nod to the year the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776.

The discounted price applies to all fuel grades, with the exception of diesel and ethanol-free fuel. The promotion applies across all Sheetz locations.

The closest Sheetz to the Miami Valley is in Jeffersonville, located roughly 40 miles east from Dayton and 25 miles from Xenia.

However, the gas station chain has plans to expand its footprint closer.

Locations in Springfield and Huber Heights are currently under construction. The company also submitted plans to the city of Centerville in December.

The Springfield Sheetz will be located on I-70 at South Charleston Pike. The Huber Heights Sheetz will be located at Taylorsville Road and Old Troy Pike.

In April 2022, the company announced intentions for 20 stores in western Ohio in the coming years.