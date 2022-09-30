Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

LATEST ON HURRICANE IAN

Hurricane Ian made landfall at 2:05 p.m. near Georgetown, South Carolina, packing 85 mph winds. Gusts have surpassed 60 mph along the coast, with a peak wind of 92 mph in Charleston Harbor at Shutes Folly.

A hurricane warning and storm surge warning is in effect for the South Carolina coast as far north as Cape Fear, North Carolina. Tropical storm warnings extend from Altamaha Sound, Georgia, to Pamlico Sound, along the North Carolina coast.

Hurricane Ian regained strength over the water late Thursday, after crossing the Florida Peninsula Wednesday, and causing catastropphic damage in southwest and parts of central Florida. Wind gusts reached 124 mph at Punta Gorda, Florida, around the time of landfall Wednesday afternoon (3:05 p.m.) near Cayo Costa, as a Category 4 hurricane (150 mph winds).

Ian took a path very similar to Hurricane Charley in 2004, which also caused heavy damage after veering inland in about the same location, with 150 mph winds, then crossing over to the other side of Florida. Charley was a more compact, faster-moving storm, while Ian lumbered across the peninsula and dumped greater amounts of rain–upwards of 20 inches in Central Florida a little south of Tampa and Orlando.

Coastal Georgia, South Carolina and northeast Florida will be looking at potentially life-threatening storm surge of 3 to 6 feet and higher in some places, depending on the angle that Ian takes approaching the coast.

TRACK OF IAN:

The storm will continue inland through South Carolina and North Carolin Friday and Saturday, weakening due to friction over land, but still producing very heavy rain and strong winds as far north as Virginia.

The remnants of Ian will migrate northward and slowly transition to post-tropcial in western Virginia Saturday night, eventually stalling and turning east on Sunday.

Cloud cover will increase in the Ohio Valley, but the rain will not arrive until closer to daybreak. This means seven straight weeks of dry/good weather for Football Friday Nite locally.

Showers will move into southeastern Ohio after midnight and overspread areas south of U.S. 22 by daybreak, with dry conditions along and north of the I-71 corridor initially.

Bands of light rain will gradually overspread central Ohio, brushing the Columbus area during the OSU-Rutgers game, which has a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. Winds will become gusty from the northeast around 20 mph.

Areas that receive rain from Ian will experience much cooler temperatures Saturday, mainly in the mid-50s to low 60s, compared to the northwestern part of the state, where readings will be in the mid- to upper 60s where the weather remains dry.

The storm will eventually run up against high pressure over New England and be suppressed, with showers limited to the southeastern portion of Ohio.

Overall the remnants of Ian may produce some healthy rainfall totals in southeastern Ohio, with less than .10 inch along the I-71 corridor. The northwestern half of the state will likely remain dry through the weekend.

TOPSHOT – Waves hit the Malecon in Havana, on September 28, 2022, after the passage of hurricane Ian. – Cuba exceeded 12 hours this Wednesday in total blackout with “zero electricity generation” due to failures in the links of the national electrical system (sen), after the passage of powerful Hurricane Ian. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP) (Photo by YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

Wind blows palm trees ahead of Hurricane Ian in Charlotte Harbor, Florida, on September 28, 2022. – Ian intensified to just shy of catastrophic Category 5 strength Wednesday as its heavy winds began pummelling Florida, with forecasters warning of life-threatening storm surges after leaving millions without power in Cuba. (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – A car drives on US Road 17 ahead of Hurricane Ian, in Punta Gorda, Florida on September 28, 2022. – Ian intensified to just shy of catastrophic Category 5 strength Wednesday as its heavy winds began pummelling Florida, with forecasters warning of life-threatening storm surges after leaving millions without power in Cuba. (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – An old American car passes through a flooded street in Havana, on September 28, 2022, after the passage of hurricane Ian. – Cuba exceeded 12 hours this Wednesday in total blackout with “zero electricity generation” due to failures in the links of the national electrical system (sen), after the passage of powerful Hurricane Ian. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP) (Photo by YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

A man walks along the mudflats as the tide recedes from Tampa Bay ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall on September 28, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. – Ian intensified to just shy of catastrophic Category 5 strength Wednesday as its heavy winds began pummelling Florida, with forecasters warning of life-threatening storm surges after leaving millions without power in Cuba. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

People walk along the mudflats as the tide recedes from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approaches on September 28, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. – Ian intensified to just shy of catastrophic Category 5 strength Wednesday as its heavy winds began pummelling Florida, with forecasters warning of life-threatening storm surges after leaving millions without power in Cuba. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Boats are anchored in Charlotte Harbor ahead of Hurricane Ian, in Punta Gorda, Florida on September 28, 2022. – Ian intensified to just shy of catastrophic Category 5 strength Wednesday as its heavy winds began pummelling Florida, with forecasters warning of life-threatening storm surges after leaving millions without power in Cuba. (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)

An uprooted tree, toppled by strong winds from the outer bands of Hurricane Ian, rests in a parking lot of a shopping center, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Cooper City, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

An airplane overturned by a likely tornado produced by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian is shown, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified as it neared landfall along Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

People walk where water is receding out of Tampa Bay due to a negative surge ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

SARASOTA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 28: A downed tree covers the road after being toppled by the winds and rain from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Ian is hitting the area as a Category 4 hurricane. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SAINT PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 28: General view of St. Pete Beach bay as the winds from Hurricane Ian arrive on September 28, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Ian is hitting the area as a Category 4 hurricane. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

Storm Team 4 will continue to closely monitor the storm and update this forecast throughout the weekend.