There are dream homes, and then there are in your dreams homes.
We’re talking about houses with underground tunnels, indoor pools and outdoor pools, and more bathrooms than the average number of rooms in a typical home.
Point2 has compiled a list of the most expensive homes in each U.S. state plus Washington D.C.
It’s no surprise that the most expensive home on the list is in California. A 25,025-square foot home in Malibu is on the market for $225 million in the Golden State, about 60 times more expensive than the priciest home in Nebraska. That home, which is dead last on the list, has an asking price of $3.75 million.
The list features everything from a $4.99 million modern ranch in North Dakota to a nearly 100-year old estate in Miami Beach, Florida on the market for $170 million.
There’s even at least one celebrity crib on the list.
The priciest home in Indiana is racing icon Tony Stewart’s $30M lodge that features a 9-acre stocked lake.
Here’s the full list:
- California – $225,000,000
- New York – $175,000,000
- Florida – $170,000,000
- Nevada – $100,000,000
- Washington – $85,000,000
- Oregon – $65,000,000
- Connecticut – $60,000,000
- Hawaii- $59,500,000
- Colorado – $55,00,000
- Tennessee – $50,00,000
- Utah – $48,000,000
- Illinois – $45,000,000
- Texas – $45,000,000
- Montana – $40,000,000
- Massachusetts – $39,000,000
- Virginia – $39,000,000
- Indiana – $30,000,000
- Arizona – $28,000,000
- New Mexico – $27,500,000
- Pennsylvania – $27,000,000
- Kentucky – $25,000,000
- New Jersey – $25,000,000
- Maryland – $24,900,000
- District of Columbia – $20,000,000
- South Carolina – $20,000,000
- Idaho – $19,750,000
- New Hampshire – $19,500,000
- West Virginia – $19,500,000
- Wyoming – $19,500,000
- Rhode Island – $18,500,000
- Georgia – $17,800,000
- Vermont – $16,000,000
- Oklahoma – $15,000,000
- Louisiana – $14,000,000
- North Carolina – $13,900,000
- Alabama – $12,300,031
- Mississippi – $12,250,000
- Minnesota – $12,000,000
- Iowa – $11,900,000
- Wisconsin – $11,900,000
- Michigan – $11,500,000
- Maine – $10,500,000
- Missouri – $9,999,999
- Alaska – $9,000,000
- Arkansas – $7,000,000
- Ohio – $6,950,000
- South Dakota – $6,900,000
- Kansas- $6,700,000
- North Dakota – $4,999,900
- Delaware – $4,850,000
- Nebraska – $3,750,000
