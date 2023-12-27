(WCMH) — Many Ohio stores and restaurants are open for New Year’s, while a few businesses are operating with modified hours or are closed. Find which retailers are open or closed below.

Is mail delivered on New Year’s Day?

Offices and services are closed on New Year’s Day, except for FedEx Custom Critical.

The USPS recognizes New Year’s Day as one of 11 federal holidays and is closed. There is no mail delivery, caller service, or Post Office Box service. All services resume on Tuesday.

Locations are closed New Year’s Day and delivery service is not available, except for Express Critical.

Is the library open on New Year’s Day?

All locations across Dayton are closed on New Year’s Day.

Are restaurants and stores open on Christmas?

Aldi stores are operating limited hours on New Year’s Eve and are closed on New Year’s Day.

Many Best Buy stores will be open for holiday hours.

Locations are open for regular hours on New Year’s Day.

The wholesale retailer is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Stores are closed on New Year’s Day.

Locations are open on New Year’s Day with varying hours.

Locations are closed on New Year’s Day.

Stores are open for regular hours on New Year’s Day.

Locations are open, but hours may vary.

Easton is open noon to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Locations are closed on New Year’s Day.

Giant Eagle and Market District locations are open with varying hours on New Year’s Day.

Kohl’s is open on New Year’s Day.

Locations are open on New Year’s Day with varying hours.

Stores are open with modified hours on New Year’s Day.

Stores are open on New Year’s Day.

Locations are open with varying hours.

Stores are open with varying hours on New Year’s Day.

Petco locations are open.

Stores are open on New Year’s Day.

Locations are closed on New Year’s Day.

Stores are open.

Stores are open on New Year’s Day with varying hours.

Locations are open on New Year’s Day.

Stores are open until 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day.

Topgolf is open until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve and reopens at 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Stores are open with varying hours.

Most Walmart stores will be open on New Year’s Day.

Locations are open.