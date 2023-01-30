**Related Video Above: Passenger fined for carrying undeclared McDonald’s back in August.**

(WFLA/WJW) – Whether you love fast food or can’t stand it, there’s no denying that it’s still widely consumed by Americans and people all over the globe.

Despite some of the food’s unhealthy labels, fast food can be cheap, convenient, and even tasty if you’re in a pinch. With fast food chains placed at nearly every corner, it’s easy to enter a drive-thru for a quick bite, but is there a favorite place for Ohioans to grab some grub? Let’s find out.

To determine what Ohio’s favorite fast-food restaurant is, sports betting network Betsperts took the top 30 from Wikipedia’s list of the largest fast-food restaurant chains, along with data collected from Data Infiniti to discover the number of restaurants per 10,000 people.

They then used Google’s Keyword Planner to find out the most popular chain in every state across the country.

In Ohio’s case, residents seem pretty big on fast food. There are a total of 4.7 fast-food restaurants per 10,000 people in the Buckeye State, tying for the 10th most among all the states.

In our state, McDonald’s is the most popular place to grab a bite to eat, get a free toy or refuel with some caffeine. But, surprisingly enough, Starbucks is loved by a majority of the states in the U.S., so much that it’s considered to be America’s favorite fast food, according to Betsperts.

Rank Fast-Food Chain States 1 Starbucks 24 2 McDonald’s 22 3 Chick-fil-A 4 America’s favorite fast food, according to Betsperts

If you’re wondering how Starbucks, a chain known mostly for its coffee and not its food can de-thrown McDonald’s, it’s because they’re considered a fast-food restaurant by the study, as it abides by fast-food wage laws. The Top 5 most populated states in America have Starbucks as their most searched fast food location of choice.

To view the full study listing results for each state, as well as other results, visit Betsperts’ website here.