DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is ready to lead Ohio through the next four years as he prepares to deliver an address that will discuss the current and future of the state.

DeWine will address Ohio on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 12 p.m. with the 2023 State of the State Address. Governor DeWine will be speaking in the Ohio House chamber inside of the Ohio Statehouse.

Some topics that are expected to be discussed have been announced:

Current strength of the state of Ohio

Priorities

Fiscal Year Executive Budgets of 2024 and 2025

The upcoming address comes after the governor was invited to deliver the speech by leaders of the Ohio General Assembly. Earlier this month, DeWine made his second inaugural address after being sworn in as Ohio’s governor.

During the governor’s first term as governor, DeWine led Ohio through the COVID pandemic, worked with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and the federal government for federal funding for the Brent Spence Bridge, and more.