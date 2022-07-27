COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Fair will be underway starting Wednesday and runs for the next 12 days at the Ohio Expo Center. It is the first time since 2019 that it has been open to the public for rides, fair food, exhibits and all of the other fair classics Buckeyes have grown to love.

There are some new additions to this year’s fair that run seven days a week through Aug. 7.

Free Parking

717 E. 17th Ave. Columbus, Ohio 43211 (follow signs from Interstate 71 coming from the north and south for parking)

New Food

Lemon meringue deviled egg

$3 Thursday- specific food vendors offer foods for a discounted price.

New Activities

Live Ohio Mural painting

The live painting is being done by barn artist Scott Hagan. He specializes in freehand painting and will be creating murals of President Ulysses S. Grant, an Ohio native, and the state’s 33rd governor, Gen. Thomas L. Young.



The live painting is being done by barn artist Scott Hagan. He specializes in freehand painting and will be creating murals of President Ulysses S. Grant, an Ohio native, and the state’s 33rd governor, Gen. Thomas L. Young. The Dog House

The Dog House will feature a variety of K-9 entertainment, including Marvelous Mutts and Canine Class.

More attractions to see

Butter Cow & Calf (Dairy Products Building)

Natural Resources Park: Free fishing for kids, kayaking, archery, a butterfly house, lumberjack shows, Smokey Bear, and more in an eight-acre park maintained by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Ohio Proud Farmer’s Market (Voinovich Livestock & Trade Center Farm)

Kiddieland petting zoo & pig races

Livestock barns

OVMA Veterinary Education Center

NBC4 Live Broadcast on Aug. 1

CLICK HERE for other events & competitions

Hours of operation & pricing

Mon.-Fri.: 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sat.-Sun.: 9 a.m.-9 p.m., (except Aug. 7, admission gates close at 6 p.m., rides end at 10 p.m.)

Midway Ride Hours: Sat.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Fridays, 11 a.m.-midnight

Gate admission prices:

Adult (13-59) $10

Youth (6-12) $8

Senior (60+) $8

Children (5 & under) free

Adult (13-59) $10 Youth (6-12) $8 Senior (60+) $8 Children (5 & under) free Ride prices:

$30 Ride-All-Day Wristband

$1 credits (all rides require 3 or more credits)