Watch previously aired video above for details on how the SNAP benefit boost’s end impacts local food banks

(WJW) — Families who receive SNAP benefits in Ohio will notice a smaller payment in March.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a temporary boost to SNAP benefits was put in place, known as emergency allotments.

But the boost has come to an end.

Who is impacted by the end of the temporary boost in payments?

The USDA says the boost will end for all recipients after the February 2023 payment.

Some started seeing back-to-normal payments in January 2023, including residents living in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Wyoming.

South Carolina residents saw the decrease in February 2023.

For the rest of the states, including Ohio, the February payment was the last they saw with the boost included. March 2023 payments will return to normal.

How much of a decrease will families see in their March 2023 payment?

All SNAP households received an additional $95 in emergency allotments or an additional benefit valued up to the maximum benefit for their household size, whichever value is greater.

With emergency allotments ending, you’ll return to the SNAP benefit amount you received before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why am I seeing a larger decrease than the emergency allotment?

A change in Social Security benefits could also impact your monthly payments.

The Social Security Administration makes a cost-of-living adjustment each year to ensure the Social Security benefits keep up with inflation. Since Social Security is the most common source of income for SNAP households, when Social Security or any household income goes up, SNAP benefits may go down.

The USDA says this change accounts for about half of SNAP recipients.

The 2023 COLA is the largest in 40 years, thanks to inflation.

Families could see their SNAP benefits reflect that adjustment as early as January 2023. But keep in mind, USDA says you’ll still experience a net gain, as the decrease in SNAP benefits is less than the increase in Social Security benefits.

It’s also possible that some households may no longer receive SNAP benefits because of the increase in their Social Security benefits.

To find out your eligibility, visit the Ohio Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program website here.