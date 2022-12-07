Editor’s Note: The details of this story are disturbing.

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A Lakewood woman accused of stabbing her parents appeared in court Wednesday, but a bond was not set due to concerns by the judge.

Emily Deese, 34, faces six charges, including attempted felony murder and felonious assault after the stabbing at a North Ridgeville home Tuesday afternoon.

During her appearance Wednesday, Deese turned around, stood up, sat on the floor, refused to speak and tried to walk out. She was shaking throughout the court appearance.

The judge said that based on her behavior during the hearing, he will request a counselor speak to her before he officially sets a bond. He also assigned her an attorney.

Deese does have a criminal history, according to court officials.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a home in the 6600 block of Amber Way. According to investigators, Deese allegedly stabbed her 69-year-old father and 67-year-old mother multiple times.

Investigators say she then chased her father outside, trying to continue stabbing him.

Police sources say the elderly couple was taken to the hospital following the incident with serious injuries.

Their condition is not known at this time.

Deese was also treated for injuries she sustained during the struggle with her parents, police say.