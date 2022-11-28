Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

(WKBN) — The week-long gun season to hunt deer opens Monday in Ohio.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, hunting can be a safe activity when taking the right precautions.

Law enforcement officers say the best way to keep everyone safe is to make yourself visible at all times. They say the biggest problem they see is hunters not having the right permissions and permits.

However – this tip isn’t just for those out hunting this week, but for anyone out enjoying the parks.

“Clothing-wise: Brightly colored clothing, or stuff that’s readily apparent is certainly not a bad idea when Ohioans are usually trying to share Ohio’s open spaces during an open season” says Brennan Earick, ODNR District 3 wildlife officer.

Earick reminds hunters to ensure they have all the proper permits and permissions while enjoying the gun season.

Legal hunting guns include shotguns, straight-walled cartridge rifles, muzzleloaders and handguns.

More than 400,000 Ohioans deer hunt in the state.

The 3-year average for deer harvested in Ohio’s gun seasons is over 84,000. In Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties, hunters can harvest no more than three deer during the season.

To learn more about Ohio deer hunting laws, visit ODNR’s website.