What parents need to know before sending kids back to child care in Ohio

Child care providers must operate under reduced ratios and following strict cleaning guidelines

(WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that child care providers in Ohio can reopen May 31.

In order to keep children, families and teachers safe during the coronavirus pandemic, child care providers must operate under reduced ratios and follow strict cleaning guidelines.

The Department of Job and Family Services says the following precautions should be taken at child care centers:

Use “curbside” drop-off and pick-up when possible.

Have a dedicated staff person escort your child in and out of their child care facility each day.

Wash children’s hands upon arrival and before departure.

Have adults wear masks.

Limit mixing of classrooms.

Sanitize toys after each use and remove toys that cannot be sanitized.

Stagger the use of communal spaces, such as playgrounds and lunchrooms, until they can be sanitized.

The Ohio Department of Health released the following guidelines for parents thinking about taking their kids back to child care:

These protocols will help make child care safe for your child. Child care providers are limited in the number of children they can serve. If you can stay home with your child, please do so. This will help keep limited child care spots available for families who have no other child care options.

Children run fevers for many reasons, such as teething or colds. If your child is running a fever of 100 degrees or more, do not take them to child care. Your child should stay home for at least 24 hours after their fever subsides.

Watch for symptoms of COVID-19, such as sore throat, cough, fever, headache, runny nose and difficulty breathing. If your child is exhibiting any of these symptoms, contact your pediatrician and keep your child home from child care.

If your child has been in contact with someone who is suspected of having COVID-19 or has tested positive for COVID-19, you should quarantine for 14 days.

If your child has tested positive for COVID-19, they should not return to child care for at least seven days since the onset of symptoms and at least three days without a fever, without the help of fever-reducing medicines such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen.

