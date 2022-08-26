DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Hollywood movie magic doesn’t just take place in California. From beloved classics to up-and-coming films, Ohio has been the stage for many movies.

Here are a few films that were shot in Ohio, according to IMDB.

“Planes, Trains & Automobiles“

While this 1978 movie was filmed across the country, one scene shows a glimpse of Ohio, according to IMDB. Filmed in Madison, the scene features a taxi driving at night down West Main Street, passing River Street.

“Hillbilly Elegy“

J.D. Vance’s biographical film was not only set in Middletown, Ohio but was partially shot there as well, according to IMDB. Many of the exterior shots were done on Harrison Street.

“Edge of Seventeen“

This 1998 film was shot partially in Ohio, specifically in Sandusky and Mansfield said IMDB. It even shows Sandusky’s famous Cedar Point amusement park.

“The Shawshank Redemption“

According to IMDB, much of this classic film was shot in Ohio. This movie features The Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield as well as the Village of Butler.

“My Friend Dahmer“

This 2017 film was not only set in Ohio but also shot in Ohio. Shooting locations include Bath Township, Akron, Middleburg Heights and Euclid. Specifically, the Euclid Square Mall makes an appearance as well as a home in Bath Township, according to IMDB.

“The Ides of March“

Featuring Ryan Gosling and George Clooney, this movie was shot at Miami University, Xavier University and the Head First Sports Cafe, now Kitty’s Sports Grill, in Cincinnati. Additional Ohio shots were done in and around Cincinnati and Oxford, said IMDB.

“I Am Wrath“

According to IMDB, this 2016 movie starring John Travolta was majorly shot in Columbus, Ohio. Featured Columbus locations include Stained Skin Tattoo, the Ohio Statehouse, Holy Rosary and St. John Catholic Church and Buckeye Donuts.

“Turtles All the Way Down“

Shooting for the movie adaptation of John Green’s “Turtles All the Way Down” is currently underway in Cincinnati, according to IMDB.