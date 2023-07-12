COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The First Lady of the United States will be in Ohio’s capital Wednesday afternoon to launch a White House initiative in the city.

Jill Biden will be landing in Columbus this afternoon and will participate with city leaders to launch its Workforce Hub. The Biden administration announced in May that Columbus is among five cities chosen for this initiative. The other cities include Pittsburgh; Baltimore; Phoenix; and Augusta, Georgia.

The White House said Columbus was chosen because it has “emerged as a center of investment in key industries — including semiconductor manufacturing, clean energy, biotechnology, high-performance computing, and transportation.”

The announcement the First Lady will be making will involve a partnership with Columbus State Community College to increase the amount of students trained for technology jobs for the next five years along with expansion of apprenticeship programs.

One partnership will be between Columbus State and Intel, who are launching a joint program this fall to give certificates for semiconductor technician roles. Earlier this summer, CSCC also announced a partnership with OhioHealth to build a medical training center for students.

In September, President Joe Biden was in central Ohio for the groundbreaking ceremony of the New Albany Intel plant to manufacture computer chips. The $20 billion facility reached the construction stage of pouring concrete in May and won’t be completed before 2025, at the earliest.