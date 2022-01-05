COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Gubernatorial candidate and former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley has announced her running-mate for Lieutenant Governor at a press conference Wednesday morning.

Nan Whaley said she will be running for Ohio Governor with Cheryl Stephens for Lieutenant Governor.

Stephens is the former mayor of Cleveland Heights and a Cuyahoga County council member.

“Cheryl’s work across Ohio has made this state better, and I know she’ll make an incredible Lieutenant Governor. I’m looking forward to working together to help families all over Ohio,” Whaley said.

Whaley announced her run for Ohio governor in April of 2021.

“I’m running for governor because I’m ready to do something,” Whaley said on Twitter. “I’m ready to do something to take on gun violence. To fix a broken economy. To fight corruption and criminality in Columbus. To make Ohio a place we can all be proud of.”

According to a release by Nan Whaley for Ohio, Whaley and her LG candidate will speak at 9:30 am in the Sheraton across from the Statehouse in Columbus.

For more information on Whaley’s campaign, click here.