DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley will be participating in several debates with John Cranley, the former mayor of Cincinnati.

According to a release, the Ohio gubernatorial candidates will participate in three debates. Whaley’s campaign team said, “Now that the candidate filing deadline is behind us, Nan is excited to participate in three debates with John Cranley, taking place between now and the primary election.

Whaley announced her run for governor in April 2021 and Cranley announced his run in August 2021.