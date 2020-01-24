Wexner Medical Center launches vaping hotline

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. Health officials investigating a nationwide outbreak of vaping-related illnesses have, for the first time, listed the vape brands that are most commonly linked to hospitalizations. Most of the nearly 2,300 people who has suffered lung damage were vaping liquids that contain THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana. In a report released Friday, Dec. 6 the government listed the THC-containing products that patients most often said they’d been using, noting that some patients vaped more than one. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State University is joining the fight against vaping. OSU’s Wexner Medical Center is launching a new hotline to help users quit.

This is part of an ongoing epidemic where at least 60 people died at 2,500 were hospitalized due to vaping-related lung damage.

If you or someone you know needs help to quit vaping, call 614-366-VAPE.

Your insurance will be billed.