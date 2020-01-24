Wexner Medical Center launches vaping hotline

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State University is joining the fight against vaping. OSU’s Wexner Medical Center is launching a new hotline to help users quit.
This is part of an ongoing epidemic where at least 60 people died at 2,500 were hospitalized due to vaping-related lung damage.
If you or someone you know needs help to quit vaping, call 614-366-VAPE.
Your insurance will be billed.
