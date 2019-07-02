WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) – West Chester police are giving an update on a quadruple homicide that took place at the end of April.

59-year-old Hakiakat Singh Pannag, 62-year-old Parmjit Kaur, 58-year-old Amarjit Kaur, and 39-year-old Shalinderjit Kaur were found shot to death at an apartment on Wyndtree Drive.

Police initially said they did not believe the shooter was among those dead, or that anyone returned fire.

West Chester Police Chief Joel Herzog said in a written statement that he “believes the homicides are not classified as hate crimes, nor are they random shootings.”

WLWT reports that a dive team with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation found a gun in a pond behind the apartment, though they have not yet confirmed it was the same gun used in the shootings.

A search warrant was executed later that week at a condominium in the Beckett Meadows complex, but police have not commented on a motive or named a suspect.

