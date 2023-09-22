DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Workers at the General Motors Cincinnati Parts Distribution location in West Chester are being called to join the picket lines after a United Auto Workers (UAW) strike expansion went into effect.

UAW President Shawn Fain held a 10 a.m. update on the current status of the strike towards The Big Three: Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. Fain said in the update that while Ford has been able to make some progress, General Motors and Stellantis have not made much progress.

“So today, at noon Eastern time, all of the parts distribution facilities at General Motors and Stellantis are being called to strike,” said Fain.

At noon, the GM workers in West Chester could go on strike.

This is a developing story.