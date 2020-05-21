1  of  2
Breaking News
All high school student athletes can resume in-person training on May 26 Wedding venues, banquet halls can reopen June 1
Live Now
Gov. DeWine holds daily briefing on COVID-19

Wedding venues, banquet halls can reopen June 1

Ohio

by: Kristine Varkony

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Wedding venues and banquet halls in Ohio can reopen for business as long as they follow social distancing protocol similar to those in in restaurants.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted says beginning June 1, those facilities can resume business with the following restrictions:

  • 6 feet between tables
  • No congregating
  • Crowd sizes limited to 300 people
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS