Wedding venues, banquet halls can reopen June 1

WASHINGTON (WDTN) - The next COVID-19 relief package, passed on Monday by Congress, should be more targeted, according to US Senator Rob Portman, who discussed the legislation with reporters during a teleconference on Tuesday.

Portman said the previous package - the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act passed in March - was more of a rescue bill - getting immediate funding to people, businesses and government entities who were put out of work because of the viral outbreak. It also had emergency funding for purchasing personal protective equipment for healthcare workers. He said only half that money from the first package has been disbursed, including half the money that was targeted to Ohio hospitals. He would also like to see if some of the money from the first package could be diverted to struggling cities and local governments before the second stimulus is passed.