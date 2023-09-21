DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Are you wondering about all those webs in trees along Ohio roadways?

Those spooky and unsightly webs are the result of fall webworms. Fortunately, these web nests have little to no impact on tree health. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says these nests appear in late summer and early fall.

These worms feed on more than 400 species of trees and shrubs, and can frequently be found in black walnut, black cherry and hickory trees. Sometimes webworms will strip leaves off of branches while making nests, but very rarely does this impact tree health.

Control measures are rarely warranted. Fall webworms are harmless to humans and have many natural predators.

The worms can easily be pruned out of a tree if needed. ODNR says spraying pesticides or using fire is not recommended.