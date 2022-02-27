PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — A rally and prayer vigil was held in support of Ukraine in Parma Sunday afternoon.

Open to all, the event took place at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, 5913 State Road at 3:30 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman as well as Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter were in attendance at the free event.

“America and our NATO allies and people all over the world must stand up,” Portman said to a supportive crowd. “We must stand up, this cannot stand.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was also in Parma Sunday morning, taking in a service at St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church in observance of Ohio’s Day of Prayer for the people of Ukraine.

As seen on the city’s Facebook, many Parma businesses and residents have shown support for Ohio’s Ukrainian community following Russia’s invasion into the country last week. A rally was also held in downtown Cleveland Saturday in support of Ukraine and Terminal Tower was lit up in Ukrainian flag colors.