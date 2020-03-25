Breaking News
Britain’s Prince Charles tests positive for new coronavirus
Closings
There are currently 110 active closings. Click for more details.

‘We are Ohioans. We are Buckeyes. We are strong.’ Gov. DeWine inspires new Homage shirt for charity

Ohio

by: Kristine Varkony

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A powerful statement made by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has inspired local apparel company Homage to create another design.

Proceeds from the sale of the “We are Ohioans. We are Buckeyes. We are strong.” t-shirt and sweatshirt will benefit the American Red Cross.

RELATED: Homage creates shirt to honor Dr. Amy Acton, raise money for charity

PHOTO: HOMAGE

On their website Homage says about the design:

“Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has led the way in efforts to keep us safe.  During a press conference this past weekend, he shared a simple, yet powerful call to action:  ‘We are Ohioians.  We are Buckeyes.  We are strong.’
We now face a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations.   Currently, the Red Cross is mobilizing to ensure a sufficient supply to help patients counting on lifesaving blood, and Ohioans are responding, demonstrating the strength and resolve that we share as Buckeyes.
For those who feel healthy and well to give blood or platelets, schedule an appointment here.
A portion of net proceeds from the sales of this tee will benefit the Red Cross. 

CLICK HERE to order.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS