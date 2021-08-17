‘We are facing a perfect storm’: DeWine urges parents, districts to have children mask up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine held a news briefing Tuesday where he urged Ohioans to buckle down and take the spread of the delta variant seriously — if only to protect the state’s children.

“Today in Ohio, we are facing a perfect storm. Just as our kids are back to school, the new delta variant is sweeping across our state taking direct aim at all of those who are not vaccinated,” said DeWine.

The governor said that the state is tracking an accelerated spread of the delta variant since his last public briefing on August 6.

“On July 7, our cases were at 17 cases statewide per 100,000 people for a two-week period. Today, that number is 236 per 100,000 people. Every county in the state is considered a high incidence county,” said DeWine.

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting that 1,571 people are currently hospitalized because of COVID-19 and 464 people are in intensive care units. This is the highest number of COVID patients in Ohio’s hospitals since February.

DeWine told parents during the briefing that if their child’s school doesn’t require a mask, they can still send them to school in one. Though it’s too late for state officials to mandate parents and districts do anything, he hopes they make the right decision for the sake of Ohio’s children.

“I’m speaking directly to every parent, school official, and school board member in Ohio: The best way to make sure a child can stay in school is for that child to be vaccinated. If a child can’t be vaccinated, the best way to ensure a good year is for that child to wear a mask,” said DeWine.

The governor said that Ohio’s children cannot afford another disruptive school year and that they need to be in the classroom. Due to many children being too young for the vaccine, DeWine said not doing anything to prevent the spread in the classroom will inevitably increase the number of students that need to quarantine.

“The real tragedy of all of this, it’s the children who will suffer when schools shut down. They’re the ones who will get further and further behind,” said DeWine.