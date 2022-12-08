Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Wawa is expanding with new locations in the three Midwest states.

Wawa is launching its first stores in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky after 2025, with timeframes and ranges for the number of stores per state to be announced next year. The chain said Wednesday they are expanding after receiving “thousands of requests over the years.”

“These markets are the perfect places for Wawa to expand based on their strong business communities, their family-like atmosphere, and the confidence that our unique offer and amazing associates will be welcomed by these communities,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s President and CEO.

Wawa currently operates nearly 1,000 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington D.C. The chain also recently announced expansion plans for the Florida panhandle, Alabama, North Carolina and Georgia with the first stores projected to open in those markets in 2024.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce our growth plans in these markets as we will soon serve more people in new communities with our unique brand and offer,” said John Poplawski, Vice President of Real Estate for Wawa.

The chain said it is currently accepting site suggestions from real estate representatives for all locations, including adjacent and new market areas. Learn more here on how to submit a proposed site.