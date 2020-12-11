Water quality improvement bill passes the Ohio House unanimously

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — State Senator Bob Peterson (OH-17) announced the unanimous passing of House Bill 7, the companion legislation to Senate Bill 2, which passed earlier this year.

Both aim to establish a statewide watershed planning and management program to help coordinate and build on the state’s current efforts to improve water quality throughout Ohio.

“This bill goes a long way in improving availability and access to safe, clean water in Ohio,” Peterson said. “I appreciate the collaboration of many different stakeholders representing agriculture, environmental, conservation and research communities in order to do what is best for Ohioans.”

Those groups include the Ohio Environmental Council, the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, the Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, the Ohio AgriBusiness Association, the National Center for Water Quality Research at Heidelberg University, The Nature Conservancy and various agricultural commodity groups.