[Editor’s Note: The video above highlights Michelle Yeoh’s acceptance speech for Best Actress at the 2023 Oscars.]

(WJW) – Disney fans are getting a sneak peek of the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Disney dropped its first extended trailer for the movie during the Oscars on Sunday night.

In case you missed it during the Oscars, you can watch it here.

The movie will star Melissa McCarthy as Ursula the sea witch, Halle Bailey as Ariel and Javier Bardem as King Triton.

The new “The Little Mermaid” comes out May 26, 2023.