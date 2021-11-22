GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Geauga County Monday.

Around 11 a.m. troopers arrived on the scene to find a 2003 Ford Econoline Van and a commercial tractor with a flatbed trailer attached who had been in an apparent head-on crash, according to an OSHP news release.

OSHP says the van’s driver and four passengers died. Two other van passengers were transported to an area hospital for serious injuries.

The truck driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to OSHP.

The crash happened on State Route 44 just north of State Route 87 in Newbury Township.

Geauga County: SR 44 between SR 87 and Pekin Rd. is Closed due to a crash please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/s66jh9zSQI — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) November 22, 2021

SR-44 is closed from SR-87 to Pekins Rd. while crash scene investigators work to determine a cause.

None of those involved in the crash has been identified.

