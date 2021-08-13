Watch: Ohio’s top doctor discusses new COVID-19 vaccine recommendation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s top doctor has recommended giving an extra dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised persons.

Data so far strongly suggests good continued immunity for most people. For immunocompromised people, which represents about three per cent of the population, an extra dose of an mRNA vaccine is recommended — but only after they’ve received the primary series.

There is no indication that an additional dose should be added to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The immuno-compromised might not develop a sufficient response from the first two doses of the mRNA vaccine. They are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 as the Delta variant drives the surge, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer at the Ohio Department of Health and its future director, said in the briefing.

Friday’s comments are the second of the week from Vanderhoff, who spoke Thursday about a recent surge in cases as the Delta variant becomes the primary form of COVID-19 in the state.

Dr. Vanderhoff is also examining the data surrounding a booster for older Americans. But right now, there’s no indication or need for people outside of the immunocompromised to be seeking another dose of COVID-19 vaccine, he said.

People will not need an additional prescription from their doctor. But when you receive the vaccine it’s important to consult with your medical team to decide on the best time for the third vaccination.

However, all of existing channels where they might have received the first two doses are still viable places to go for the third dose.

People who don’t fall into the narrow category of being immunocompromised shouldn’t get the shot. People who are immunocompromised don’t generate enough antibodies, and so it’s an extension for their primary series, not a booster.

It’s not necessary or prudent for others to get the vaccine at this time, said Dr. Vanderhoff.