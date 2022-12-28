Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dashcam footage shows the moment an Ohio police officer avoided getting struck by a truck on an icy road on Christmas morning.

On Dec. 25 at approximately 11:16 a.m., a Willoughby officer was assisting a motorist involved in an accident due to severe road conditions. The officer was standing near the motorist’s vehicle observing oncoming traffic, according to a release.

The officer then spotted an out-of-control motorist coming his way and jumped onto the median, moments before the Toyota Tundra truck smashed into his patrol car.

Neither the officer nor the driver of the car sustained injuries, but both vehicles were severely damaged, the release states.

The 63-year-old driver of the Toyota was cited for failure to control a motor vehicle and was issued a court date.