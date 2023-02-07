(Video above is courtesy of Canton police)

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Video released from Canton police show the moments a 22-year-old murder suspect jumped from a second-story window and ran from police to avoid arrest.

The Canton S.W.A.T. team and detectives were executing a search warrant for Jamarri Harper in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Monday morning at 5 a.m. in the 900 block of Dueber Ave. S.W., according to a release from Canton police.

The victim, 52-year-old Gary Marx from Alliance, was found laying near the entrance to the home. Officers say he was unresponsive and suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the neck. Marx was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After reviewing evidence from the Canton Police Real Time Crime Center, authorities were able to identify Harper as a suspect and execute the warrant.

Officers say they saw him allegedly jump out of the window and jump a fence, but he was taken into custody minutes later in a garage by K9 Scooby and his handler SWAT Officer Casto.

Harper is charged with murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery and more. He is currently in a local hospital for injuries sustained from jumping out of the window.

Harper is also wanted in Cuyahoga County with unrelated active warrants for aggravated robbery and grand theft auto.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Canton Police Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411.