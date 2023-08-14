ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A raccoon ended up in a jam after getting its head stuck inside a jar in Erie County, Ohio.

Luckily, Perkins Township Officers McDermott and Waechter found the distressed animal, nicknamed “Bandit the raccoon,” while getting gas Tuesday night.

As seen in police video, the raccoon walked up to the officers with the jar on its head, so they quickly jumped into action.

Officer McDermott carefully removed the jar and, once free, Bandit took off toward the woods.

“It’s often asked what is a typical day in law enforcement, and here’s proof that there is no typical day,” Perkins Township police said in a Facebook post. “Great job to Officer McDermott and helping one of our ‘residents!'”