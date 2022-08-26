CLEVELAND (WJW) — A drummer in a local marching band marches to the beat of a different drum and he even shared his special talent with FOX 8 News in the Morning on Friday.

West Geauga Wolverine Marching Band drumline member Max Schaffer says he’s walking in the footsteps of a senior before him who played a cadence while upside down on someone’s shoulders, at the very same place – the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“The drumline puts in a lot of extra work,” Schaffer told FOX 8’s Todd Meany. “I definitely like the feeling of family. Everyone supports each other.”

