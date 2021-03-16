Two dead after crash following chase that reached speeds of 100mph in Northeast Ohio

(WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating following a chase and deadly crash.

According to the highway patrol, a chase began this morning at around 8:30 a.m. near Lordstown on the Ohio Turnpike after troopers said a vehicle was clocked at 94 in a 70mph zone.

There was then a pursuit that reached speeds over 100mph, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The chase was called off in a construction zone, due to safety concerns. It continued outside the construction zone, at which time the vehicle continued to drive at speeds over 100mph, the highway patrol said.

The vehicle then got off the turnpike at the Route 8 interchange and went on Boston Mills Road.

The highway patrol said it terminated the chase again due to “dangerous winding road conditions.”

A short time later, a trooper discovered a crash scene. There were four people inside the vehicle. Two of them died at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Boston Mills Road in Boston Twp. is currently closed at Akron-Peninsula Road for investigation.