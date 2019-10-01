WATCH LIVE: DeWine speaks on issues surrounding e-cigarettes, vaping

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss health issues surrounding e-cigarettes and vaping.

He will be joined by Ohio Department of Commerce Director Sheryl Maxfield, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, and Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner.

Gov. DeWine has previously said he is in favor of banning the sale of flavored vaping products as concerns grow about the health effects of vaping.

The Ohio Health Department has identified 17 cases of severe breathing illnesses likely caused by vaping, and is investigating 22 additional cases.

