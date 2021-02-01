Watch live: DeWine set to release state’s budget

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to release his executive budget for the state Monday afternoon. You can watch him live in the player above.

The governor will hold a press conference with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted at 1:30 p.m. to unveil the biennial Executive Budget for 2022 and 2023.

The budget will then be posted online at budget.ohio.gov at 2:30 p.m.

DeWine and Husted will detail “an initiative for strategic economic investment and growth for Ohio’s economy,” according to a statement announcing the press conference.

