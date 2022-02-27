PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine arrived in Parma Sunday to observe what has been declared Ohio’s Day of Prayer for the people of Ukraine.

DeWine signed a proclamation Saturday afternoon announcing the day of prayer as a time “to show support for innocent civilians under attack by Russia,” his office said in a statement.

The DeWines are attending service at St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church in Parma.

The governor, whose Twitter account profile photo says he stands with Ukraine, also announced that the Ukrainian flag is going to be flown at the Ohio Statehouse and his residence Sunday.

Read the full proclamation below: