WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 2,178 new cases in past 24 hours, a record high

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are providing an update on COVID-19 in the state.

As of Thursday, Oct. 15, a total of 175,843 (+2,178) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,038 (+5) deaths and 165,627 (+108) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 145,969 recovered cases in the state.

The number of new cases in the past day represents a new high for the state.

On Tuesday, DeWine continued to express alarm at the spread of the virus in recent weeks. He said there have been an average of 1,475 new cases per day over the past week, up from a little over 1,000 just two weeks ago.

But he told Ohioans to brace for things to get worse before they start to get better, especially during the cold-weather months, when people spend more time indoors.

“What we’ve avoided because of what Ohioans have done, and what they’ve not done, is this huge spike where hospitals have been overflowing,” DeWine said. “So many of you have done the basic things [mask-wearing, social-distancing] we know we have to do. I am proud of what you have done. You have made a big, big difference. We have avoided these large outbreaks other states and countries have seen.”

DeWine said 29 of 88 Ohio counties are at level 3, covering 65% of the state’s population.

“There’s a red tide flowing all over the state of Ohio,” DeWine said. “Virtually everybody in Ohio is living in a high incident, high rate of spread area. … It can be reversed. It’s totally in our hands to do it.”

DeWine said that he is hearing from state health commissioners that one issue may be fewer people wearing masks. Although mask-wearing has been good at schools, it has been less so at social and family gatherings.

“People are complacent where they are comfortable,” DeWine said.

He continued to emphasize mask-wearing and social-distancing as the main things that Ohioans can do to limit the spread of the virus.