Cleveland announces it will host 2021 NFL Draft
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) — The NFL's draft road show is headed to Cleveland and Kansas City.
To celebrate the Browns' 75th anniversary, the 2021 draft will be held in Cleveland. Two years later, the home of the Chiefs gets its chance.
In recent years, the league has taken the draft out of New York and to Chicago; Philadelphia; Arlington, Texas; and Nashville. Next year it will be in Las Vegas a few months before the Oakland Raiders move there.
"This is an exceptional opportunity for Northeast Ohio that even extends beyond football, and we look forward to continuing the work ahead ... to ensure that the 2021 NFL draft is truly memorable for Northeast Ohio and football fans across the world," Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement.
Kansas City's draft will take place in the area around Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial.
"Kansas City and Chiefs Kingdom are thrilled to have been selected by the NFL to host this prestigious event," said Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission. "Hometown pride runs deep in the Midwest. We are excited to show the world our unparalleled passion for sports — especially our passion for professional football."
