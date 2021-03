MASON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kings Island’s newest roller coaster completed its first test run of 2021 Tuesday morning.

The Orion is one of seven giga coasters in the world, according to a release. The coaster will plummet riders down a 300-feet drop reaching speeds of up to 91 m.p.h.

Kings Island opens to gold and platinum passholders on May 8, and to the general public on May 15.

