COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — During a hastily called press conference late Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine urged both chambers of the state legislature to pass a bill related to the legal sale of marijuana.

H.B. 86 has already had three hearings in the Ohio General Assembly, including one on Dec. 6.

According to DeWine, the bill seeks to speed up the timeframe to establish legal purchasing. He expressed concerns about the black market’s potential boom as Ohioans will legally be able to possess, but not legally purchase, cannabis.

The bill seeks to establish permanent funding for the following:

suicide prevention hotline #988

substance use treatment and prevention

poison control centers

safe driving initiatives

law enforcement training

jail construction

drug task forces

marijuana record expungement

marijuana control operations

Another change the bill proposes is lowering THC limits, and the number of plants individuals can legally grow in their homes from 12 to six. Taxes would also increase from 10% to 15%.

If passed, the bill will go into effect in 90 days.