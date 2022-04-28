CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Garth Brooks joined 2 NEWS anchors Zac Pitts and Lauren Wood to discuss an additional concert date in Cincinnati.

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour at Paul Brown Stadium original concert sold out in 75 minutes, making a Cincinnati entertainment record. However, Garth Brooks said this is not why he added a date to the tour.

“Cincinnati’s one of four cities that went through the pandemic and we had to do makeup shows there,” Brooks explained. “And what you’re seeing on socials is people that had tickets for the original show that got canceled and refunded now on the new on-sale going, ‘I had great seats for that one, now I can’t get seats for this one.'”

The additional show will run on Friday, May 13 at 7 pm rain or shine.

“I don’t care if five people show up,” Brooks said. “It doesn’t matter. The one thing I’m not gonna see on socials is ‘I couldn’t get a good seat.”

The tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. on April 29 through Ticketmaster. Tickets can be bought here, through the Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784 and through the Ticketmaster app.