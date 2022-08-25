CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Fritz the hippo got to meet his big sister, Fiona in the outdoor habitat on Wednesday.

According to Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, Fiona and Fritz met in the outdoor habitat on Wednesday, August 24. The zoo said Fiona was very curious about her younger brother but took cues from their mother, Bibi.

“This first intro went very well. Bibi was appropriately protective of Fritz but was not aggressive toward Fiona,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care Christina Gorsuch. “The exposure was brief but a great first step.”

The zoo said Fiona and Fritz even almost got close enough for a nose boop!

“We will continue to put Fiona, Fritz, and Bibi together for short periods until we’re confident that the three are comfortable together,” said Gorsuch. “The next step will then be to add Tucker to the mix. We don’t have an exact timeline for when that will happen.”

The hippo cove will be closed on and off as these introductions take place, said the zoo.