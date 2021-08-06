WATCH: Fallen officer from Nelsonville escorted home

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — On Wednesday, August 4th, Hocking County Sheriff Lanny E. North and Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith were honored to send their deputies to escort the hearse that carried fallen Nelsonville Police Officer Scott Dawley from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in Dayton, Ohio back home to Nelsonville, Ohio.

Their deputies were able to safely complete this journey with an outpouring of support and assistance from the Dayton Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office and finally, the Nelsonville Police Department.

Numerous Hocking County Fire Departments and Hocking County EMS and the Logan Police Department stood fast and closed each overpass of US Route 33 while the escort passed under, according to a media release by the sheriff.

The members of these agencies were honored to recognize the ultimate sacrifice that Officer Dawley made in the service to his community by safely escorting him back to the City of Nelsonville, the release said.

