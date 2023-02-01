DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will speak in Dayton on Wednesday to discuss new investments in innovation across the state of Ohio.

According to a release, DeWine will discuss his budget initiative to invest $150 million in innovation hubs statewide. This initiative hopes to bolster economic development by expanding the workforce in research and technology.

DeWine will be joined by Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik and the JobsOhio President and CEO JP Nauseef as well as Jeff Hoagland from the Dayton Development Coalition at the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton.

The press conference will begin at 12:30 p.m., the release said.

