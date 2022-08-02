COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine discussed school safety initiatives Tuesday morning.

DeWine announced at the Greater Columbus Convention Center that Mary Davis will serve as the Ohio School Safety Center’s new chief training officer to oversee the safety and crisis division. You watch his comments in the player above.

Davis, a former police chief and former head of the Ohio Police Officers Training Academy, is charged with developing the curriculum for training educators who choose to carry a firearm on school grounds.

“She is the right person for the job,” DeWine said.

In June, DeWine signed a bill that would permit teachers to carry guns in schools, although he said doing so was optional.

“The decision about arming a teacher is, No. 1, up to that school, and it’s voluntary,” DeWine said. “No. 2, no teacher can be compelled to be armed or carry a gun.”

DeWine was also scheduled to discuss the status of the free, evidence-based threat assessment training that is being made available to Ohio school staff.