COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced a proposal for a new first responder grant Monday.

DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced the proposal to direct $250 million in grant funding to law enforcement and other first-responder agencies during a press conference.

According to a release, the grant would be used to combat violent crime, recruit the next generation of first responders, and enhance wellness resources specifically for peace officers, firefighters, emergency medical services personnel, and others.

DeWine said the grant, developed with support from the Ohio General Assembly, would have $175 million go to state and local law enforcement efforts to prevent violence, solve crimes and “hold violent offenders accountable.”

The governor also said the state is collaborating with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to develop a program to give law enforcement better access to ballistic technology.

DeWine said, “Right now, there are guns and shell casings in evidence rooms across the state that hold a wealth of information, but they haven’t been analyzed because the process for local agencies is cumbersome and complex. They need help, we intend to give them that help.”

He said the proposal would also help clear up crime labs, backlogs in coroner’s offices that have increased due to the pandemic.

“This would also benefit local crime labs across the state as well by speeding up chemistry, toxicology, DNA and other testing. This will help pick up the pace of investigations and decrease the time it takes to identify drug dealers and other criminals.”

Additionally, $75 million in the proposal will go towards supporting the recovery and recruitment of Ohio’s first responders. DeWine said the job takes a toll on first responders and the pandemic has worsened what they deal with.

“We ask them to deal with frankly, the worst that society has to offer,” said DeWine. “They see so much, they see so much trauma.”

DeWine said the $75 million would help law enforcement agencies create wellness programs and bring in suicide prevention training.

The governor and lt. governor announced the proposal alongside representatives from several Ohio agencies and associations. You can watch the full announcement in this story.