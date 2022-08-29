CLEVELAND (WJW) — A sweet moment in the rhino exhibit at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo was caught on camera this weekend.

Little Dalia had a case of the zoomies and it was posted to the zoo’s Facebook page.

The critically endangered Eastern Black Rhinoceros calf was born back on July 9 to mom Kibibbi.

The zoo recently announced her name as part of a naming contest that raised nearly $10,000 for Rhino conservation efforts. Dalia means “gentle.”

The baby rhino just recently made her debut at the zoo.

