Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Over the weekend, Cleveland police say a planned street takeover by illegal riders was thwarted, thanks to a tip.

On Saturday, at about 9:30 p.m., police say multiple vehicles started to arrive in a parking lot in the area of West 65th Street and Denison Avenue. Police say the group was assembling for a group ride, and as officers approached the vehicles scattered.

The aviation unit followed and tracked the drivers as they headed towards the east side of the city. Police say officers were able to make multiple traffic stops and cite individuals for a variety of traffic offenses. Including several listed in a newly passed city ordinance, that prohibit actions like sliding into intersections.

Cleveland Police have stepped up efforts to stop illegal street riding.

The FOX 8 I-Team has reported on packs of dirt bikes taking over Cleveland streets. Many incidents have been caught on camera.

During the warmer months, police say, instances of illegal street driving and riding increase leading to more dangers on the street.

Cleveland police say they regularly review calls for service involving street riding and develop enforcement plans accordingly.

This latest effort was termed “Operation S.T.O.P. (Stop Street Takeovers Permanently.)” It lead to 35 traffic citations, 4 parking citations, 10 vehicles towed, 1 ATV towed, 3 handguns seized, and 5 arrests.

Citizens can report illegal or suspicious activity by calling 9-1-1 in an emergency, or 216-621-1234 in non-emergency situations. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.