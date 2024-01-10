CLEVELAND, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is reminding drivers — dramatically — to be cautious when sharing the road with snow plows.

To prove its point, ODOT shared dashcam footage of an SUV crashing into a plow truck.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), ODOT Cleveland shared video of a car colliding with a snow plow on an icy roadway. In the video, the car crashes into the front plow blade, damaging both the truck and the car.

“Our plow blades alone weigh 2,500 pounds,” ODOT said in the post. “Hitting one is going to go about like this.”

Those driving in winter conditions should remember to “Move Over and Slow Down” for any emergency vehicles with flashing lights, including plow trucks. Drivers are urged to remain at least 200 feet behind plow trucks to ensure everyone stays safe.

To learn more about ODOT’s winter travel recommendations, click here.